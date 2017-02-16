Huntington Ingalls earnings beat analysts' estimates

FEBRUARY 16, 2017 —Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reported fourth quarter 2016 results that beat analysts expectations, delivering an adjusted earnings per share for the quarter of $3.67, compared with the consensus estimate of $2.48, according to Zacks.

"Huntington Ingalls Industries' operational performance in 2016 was solid," said Mike Petters, HII's president and CEO. "Exceptional execution on mature programs at Ingalls lessened the impact of the ongoing transition between programs at Newport News and drove the strong financial results for the year."

The shipbuilder reported fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $1.9 billion, up 0.9 percent from the fourth quarter of 2015. Operating income in the quarter was $268 million and operating margin was 13.9 percent, compared to $144 million and 7.6 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2015. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $4.20, compared to $1.06 in the same period of 2015.

For the full year, revenues of $7.1 billion increased 0.7 percent over 2015. Operating income in 2016 was $858 million and operating margin was 12.1 percent, compared to $769 million and 11.0 percent, respectively, in 2015. Diluted earnings per share for the full year was $12.14, compared to $8.36 in 2015. Cash from operations in 2016 was $822 million and free cash flow1 was $537 million, compared to $861 million and $673 million, respectively, in 2015.

New contract awards for 2016 were approximately $5.2 billion, bringing total backlog to $21.0 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016. Major contract awards in 2016 included the detail design and construction contract for the amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28); a fixed-price incentive contract to build a ninth Legend-class National Security Cutter (unnamed); the planning, advanced engineering and procurement of long-lead material contract for the amphibious assault ship Bougainville (LHA 8); and the continued advance planning contract for the refueling and complex overhaul ("RCOH") of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73).

