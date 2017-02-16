Coast Guard rescues four crew members from lift boat

FEBRUARY 16, 2017 — The Coast Guard rescued four crew members aboard a lift boat, the Superior Trust, as it became unstable near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, yesterday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 3:19 a.m. reporting that one of the Superior Trust’s legs had failed and made contact with a natural gas platform’s walkway resulting in approximately 10 gallons of oil discharge.

Coast Guard Station Venice launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium at 3:36 a.m. The boat crew arrived on scene at 4:30 a.m. and safely transported the crew of the Superior Trust back to Coast Guard Station Venice.

Coast Guard Cutter Brant crewmembers arrived on scene at 10:41 a.m. to monitor the Superior Trust.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 aircrew conducted an over flight.

Superior Energy is developing a salvage plan to recover the Superior Trust and has a pollution cleanup company on standby.

I.G. Petroleum, L.L.C., is deploying a vessel to survey the damage to the platform and begin repairs.

There were no reported injuries.