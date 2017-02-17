MTU presents integrated Tier III solution at defense show

MTU Series 4000 with SCR: Integrated concept for IMO Tier III comprises an MTU drive and SCR system which is compact and which offers an excellent power-to-weight ratio. Two different SCR systems are being offered so that, depending on the installation space, the customer can choose between one cubic box or two flat boxes (pictured here)

FEBRUARY 17, 2017 — Rolls-Royce will be showcasing its MTU drive and propulsion solutions at the IDEX and NAVDEX 2017 defense technology trade shows that take place in Abu Dhabi from February 19 to 23 February.

On the naval side, Rolls-Royce will be unveiling a model of its new Series 8000 16V engine. This unit delivers outputs of up to 8000 kW and expands MTU’s portfolio not only for naval applications, but in the yacht and ferry segment too. The Series 8000 unit is a highly renowned engine equipped with common rail fuel injection and electronic engine management for low overall running costs, high power density, and unlimited low-load operation – a significant advantage for governmental vessels. The Series 8000 unit is the top-selling engine in this application.

Another show piece will be a model of Rolls-Royce’s evolved MTU-brand Series 4000 diesel engine compliant with the IMO III and EPA Tier 4 emissions standards. This version is called 4000 M05, and its innovations in turbocharging, combustion, and fuel injection, as well as its newly developed SCR system are instrumental in enabling it to meet the stringent emissions rules. This integrated solution from MTU for propulsion and SCR exhaust aftertreatment provides the customer with a configuration that is optimally tuned to the IMO Tier III and EPA Tier 4 standards. The system is flexible, demands little space, and offers an excellent power-to-weight ratio.