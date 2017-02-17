Eastern selects Gastops for OPC Dynamic Response Analysis

FEBRUARY 17, 2017 — Ottawa, Canada headquartered Gastops Ltd. has been selected by Eastern Shipbuilding Group to provide the Dynamic Response Analysis (DRA) for the U.S. Coast Guard's new Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC).

As part of Eastern Shipbuilding Group's team, Gastops will use computer modeling to simulate the ship's propulsion system integration to predict and analyze ship performance and optimize control strategies during the program's detailed design phase.

The DRA will be used to conduct comprehensive tests that exercise system performance in real world scenarios, thereby identifying issues early in the design cycle.

"Gastops has a long history of supporting the United States Coast Guard," said Gastops President and CEO Dave Muir. "We are excited to work with Eastern Shipbuilding to bring this critical capability to the Coast Guard."

The ship model will be developed by Gastops during the detailed design phase, validated after the ship's sea trials, and can be further leveraged as a risk mitigation tool throughout the ship's lifecycle.