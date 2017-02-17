Vigor Marine wins $24.4 million MSC contract

FEBRUARY 17, 2017 — Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, is being awarded a $24,412,704 firm-fixed-price contract for a 120-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking of the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40).

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its total value to $28,301,542.

Work will include tank inspections, freeboard preservation, sewage tank preservation, engine room bulkhead/structural repairs, main reduction gear repairs, air conditioning plant repairs, high and low pressure turbine inspections, generator inspections, 30- and 5-ton crane repairs, heating, ventilation and air conditioning system cleaning, underwater hull preservation and propulsion shafting removal and inspection.

Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 4, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,412,704 are being obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.

The Navy's Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-17-C-4406).