Leadership group welcomes HII exec VP and general counsel

FEBRUARY 19, 2017 — Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reports that executive vice president and general counsel Kellye Walker has been inducted into the DirectWomen's 2017 Board Institute class.

She is one of 20 elite women lawyers to be welcomed into the class, which is composed of general counsels of Fortune 500 companies, partners at top law firms, and other senior executives and advisers.

DirectWomen identifies leading women lawyers from around the country who are able to provide the experience, independence, business judgment and diversity required for board effectiveness and good corporate governance.

"HII is very proud of Kellye's induction into the 2017 Board Institute class," said Mike Petters, HII's president and CEO. "Kellye's strong leadership abilities and character make her a perfect candidate for the mission of DirectWomen's Board Institute class. We are confident she will be a valued addition to the class."

The Board Institute will be held Oct. 18-20 in New York City.

Walker has served as executive vice president and general counsel for HII since January 2015. She has overall leadership responsibility for HII's law department and outside counsel, which provide a broad range of legal advice and support for the company's business activities, including corporate governance matters, compliance, litigation management, and mergers and acquisitions.

Walker earned her bachelor's degree at Louisiana Tech University and a Juris Doctor at Emory University School of Law. She is a member of the American Bar Association and a former board member of the Association of Corporate Counsel. She is also a member of the Executive Leadership Council. In 2016, she was appointed by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to Christopher Newport University's board of visitors.