MSC Fantasia scrubber receives BV MED certification

FEBRUARY 20, 2017 — MSC Fantasia, the first MSC Cruises ship to be retrofitted with exhaust gas cleaning systems, has received her MED Certificate from Bureau Veritas after passing MARPOL testing. This certifies that the new equipment is fully in line with the EU Marine Equipment Directive requirements.

MSC Fantasia and MSC Preziosa are the first ships in the MSC Cruises fleet to be retrofitted with hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems supplied by Oslo, Norway, headquartered Yara Marine Technologies.

The retrofit project was led by a team from STX France, the shipyardyard that originally built the two vessels. The installation of the process equipment was completed with the ship in full operation, while the dry dock installation of the exhaust gas cleaning system was arried out at Fincantieri's Palermo shipyard.

"Innovation and respect for the environment are core values for our company and absolutely central to how we design, build and develop our ships," said Emilio La Scala, President & Managing Director of MSC Cruises' Technical Department. "For this reason, we are pleased to have received Bureau Veritas' MED Certificate for our first vessel as we continue to work to meet existing as well as upcoming international sulfur emissions requirements."

"We are very happy that MSC Cruises has received the MED Certificate from Bureau Veritas for the first cruise ship that has been retrofitted with our exhaust gas cleaning systems," said Kai Latun, Yara Marine's VP Sales and Marketing. "This certifies that MSC Fantasia's systems run according to design and is ready to comply with the upcoming global sulfur regulations from 2020," Mr Latun concluded.

MSC Preziosa, the second MSC Cruises ship to be retrofitted with the Yara system, is scheduled for sea trials during the first week of May, aiming to receive her MED certificate by mid-June. Other ships in MSC Cruises' fleet are set to be retrofitted with exhaust gas cleaning systems in coming years, ahead of the entry into force of the new international sulfur emissions requirements in January 2020.