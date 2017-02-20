Brazilian shipyard delivers 43 m subsea DSV

FEBRUARY 20, 2017 — Brazil's Arpoador Shipyard has delivered the Oceanicasub V, the second of two Incat Crowther designed 43 m monohull subsea dive support vessels (SDSV) owned and operated by Oceanica of Rio de Janeiro for charter by Petrobras.

The vessel's innovative design is the product of a close collaboration by the designer, shipbuilder, and operator.

The RINA-classed vessel is equipped for a crew of 36 and its wide array of dive support equipment includes a deck crane, ROV A-frame, dive bell A-frame, hyperbaric chamber, HIPAP, rescue/workboat with associated davit, and all necessary dive operations related spaces and equipment.

Crew accommodations and operational spaces are finished to a high standard and the layout of machinery and open deck spaces are well thought out to provide safe operations, exceeding the expectations of both operator and charterer.

Waterjet propulsion has been selected to reduce diver risk, with four Cummins QSK-19, 660 bhp main engines powering Hamilton HM 521 waterjets through ZF 2000 gearboxes.

Electrical power is provided by three Cummins QSM 11, 300 ekW gensets plus one Cummins 6BT5.9, 92 ekW emergency genset.

Three Thrustmaster 150 kW tunnel thrusters provide maneuvering and station keeping power. Class 2 dynamic positioning is provided via a Kongsberg system while four Intermarine fin stabilizers reduce vessel motions and enhance crew comfort.