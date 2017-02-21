Hyundai Global inks scrubber retrofit MOU

KSS Line's 84,000 cu. m LPG carrier Gas Star will be the first ship in its fleet to be retrofitted with an exhaust gas scrubber

FEBRUARY 21, 2017 — Hyundai Global Services — a company recently spun off by shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries – has signed an MOU with Korean shipping company KSS Line that will see the two companies join forces to retrofit KSS Line's medium-sized LPG carriers with exhaust gas cleaning systems.

Hyundai Global says that ships equipped with the cleaning system will be able to meet the IMO sulfur emission cap of 0.5% even when burning Bunker-C oil, significantly lowering fuel costs.



A team from the two companies is conducting basic engineering of the system, and is scheduled to finalize detail engineering by the end of this year. In the meantime, KSS Line will analyze fuel savings by making use of internal voyage data to be collected from the retrofitted ships, and to conduct feasibility study of the joint business.



Hyundai Global Services has also set up strategic partnerships with Sweden-based Alfa Laval for retrofitting Ballast Water Treatment Systems







