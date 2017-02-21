ABS issues first cybersecurity notation

FEBRUARY 21, 2017 — Classification society ABS has issued its first notation for the ABS Guide for Cybersecurity Implementation for the Marine and Offshore Industries.

The ABS CyberSafety program is aimed at mitigating the risk of cybersecurity-related conditions or incidents that could negatively affect operations. ABS says that the award of the CS1 notation (Asset, Basic-level, Informed Cybersecurity Implementation) is a significant industry first that underscores its leadership in addressing cybersecurity.

"The focus on cyber safety is increasing, and that is changing the expectations industry has for classification services," sayss ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki." ABS is ahead of the curve in tackling this fast moving challenge, creating actionable guidance and helping clients protect themselves against cyber threats."

The ABS team worked closely with the client, reviewing and assessing cybersecurity documentation and the cybersecurity system to more effectively protect industrial control systems from a cybersecurity-related incident or failure on their offshore assets.