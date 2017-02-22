VIDEO: NASSCO sea trials third SEACOR ECO tanker

FEBRUARY 22, 2017 — On Monday, February 20, NASSCO shipbuilders took the Eco tanker Liberty to sea for the very first time for tests and trials. Designed for increased fuel efficiency and optimized performance], once delivered the Jones Act ship will join the ranks of the world's most environmentally-friendly product tankers in the world.

In September and November of 2013, General Dynamics NASSCO entered into contracts with SEACOR Ocean Transport Inc., for the design and construction of three 610 ft, ECO Class. 50,000 dwt LNG-conversion-ready product carriers with a 330,000 barrel cargo capacity. The Liberty is the third and final ship in the series.

The ECO design, by DSEC, a subsidiary of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) of Busan, South Korea, achieves improved fuel efficiency through several features, including an G-series MAN B&W ME slow-speed main engine and an optimized hull form.