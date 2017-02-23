Midship Marine delivers Incat Crowther cat to Ultramar

FEBRUARY 23, 2017 — Midship Marine's Harvey, LA, shipyard has delivered the Ultramar, a 48 m high capacity catamaran passenger ferry, to Mexican operator Ultramar.

Designed by Incat Crowther specifically for the operator's busy but relatively short Playa de Carmen – Cozumel run and carrying 844 passengers, the ferry is optimized for a very fast turnaround with multiple boarding areas over two decks. A pair of boarding ramps is located on the mid and main decks at amidships for passenger loading, whilst an additional pair aft gives direct access to the cargo room. This cost effective system has been well proven on other Incat Crowther vessels where efficient turnaround of high passenger and cargo volumes has been a requirement.

The main deck aft cabin seats 211 passengers, whilst the forward end of the vessel's main deck features a premium class area with 64 seats. The foredeck seats 50 passengers. The mid deck seats 203 outside and 52 inside. There is a stage at the forward end of the outdoor seating area on this deck for musicians to entertain passengers. Above, the roof deck seats 264 passengers.

Large staircases move passengers comfortably and efficiently through the vessel while large communal spaces give a feeling of openness that belies the capacity of the vessel.

Large panoramic windows are complemented by high-tech lighting and high-end finishes. Painted in Ultramar's distinctive yellow and blue livery, the vessel is set off by the operator's signature underwater LED lighting and its remarkable level of fit-out.



Ultramar is powered by a pair of Yanmar 12AYM-WGT main engines, each producing 1,340 kW at 1,940rpm, delivering a service speed of 18 knots, and a maximum speed of 24 knots.

Ultramar is the fourth vessel delivered to the operator to an Incat Crowther design. Construction of a sister ship is well progressed at Midship Marine, together with eight lower capacity low wash vessels for the same operator.

PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS

Length Overall 160' 2" / 48.8m

Length Waterline 146' 6" / 44.7 m

Beam Overall 36' 2" / 11.0 m

Draft (hull) 5' 7" / 1.7 m Draft (prop) 7' 1" / 2.15 m

Depth 13' 2" / 4.0 m