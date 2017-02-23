Transas and JRC announce strategic partnership

FEBRUARY 23, 2017 — Digital solutions specialist Transas and Japan Radio Company have formed a strategic partnership that will see them work together in research and development, product distribution and project collaboration.

The technical cooperation wil linclude development of innovative solutions bringing together the best hardware and best software to produce the next-generation of e-Navigation products and solutions.

The partnership will use Alphatron Marine's integration capabilities, JRC's hardware capabilities and Transas software and R&D.

Alphatron Marine is a world class supplier of integrated bridge solutions, represent major industry brands and manufactures unique products complementary to the JRC portfolio.

Among the first projects are collaboration on the joint design and development of a new ECS product line, new radar products and the automated ship integrated into the global monitoring model.

"A strategic partnership with a leading player like JRC is the ideal platform for developing a new way forward in the maritime industry. Together we will be able to answer the evolving needs of our customers on a global scale and deliver advantages of the powerful ecosystem THESIS (Transas Harmonized Eco System of Integrated Solutions) offers, while driving efficiency and productivity," said Frank Coles, Transas CEO.

"This global strategic partnership is as a logical consequence that two destinies meet. The exciting partnership starts and makes not only navigation future but also new era of shipping," said Jun Nakazawa, GM JRC Marine system business.