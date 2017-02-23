POSH takes delivery of two Azistern 3270 tugs

FEBRUARY 23, 2017 — Two Azistern 3270 tugs designed by IJmuiden, Netherlands, headquartered Offshore Ship Designers (OSD) have been delivered to PACC Offshore Services Holdings Limited (POSH Singapore).

Posh Husky and Posh Hardy were built at Paxocean Shipyard in Singapore. They are classed by Bureau Veritas, and fly the Singapore flag. The 488 gt vessels have a LOA of 31.62 m, a bollard poll of 72 tonnes, and a maximum speed of 13 knots. They can accommodate ten crew members in six single and two twin-berth cabins.

Main propulsion machinery consists of two Niigata 6L28HX engines, each delivering 1,838 kW @ 750 rpm, powering two Niigata Z-Peller-ZP41 azimuthing fixed pitch Z-drive propellers

OSD managing director Michiel Wijsmuller says, "POSH(Singapore) has a young and diverse fleet of over one hundred vessels servicing various sectors of the offshore oil and gas value chain, and we are delighted that it has supplemented its portfolio with the addition of these two new OSD-designed tugs."