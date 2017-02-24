USCG Port State Control inspectors detain two bulkers

FEBRUARY 24, 2017 — The Coast Guard set in motion a detention of the Panama-flagged bulk carriers Atlantic Ruby and Amber L, Feb. 23, 2017, after discovering substandard safety issues while conducting routine Port State Control exams onboard the vessels along the Columbia and Willamette Rivers.

The 2012-built Atlantic Ruby, a 33,680 dwt, 590-foot bulk carrier was boarded in Portland on Feb. 23, after Port State Control Officers detected the SOLAS deficiencies.

Coast Guard inspectors found the fixed fire extinguishing system was improperly serviced, with the time delays left disconnected. The time delay ensures personnel inside a room are able to escape before the fixed fire extinguishing agent is released.

The ship is managed by Japan's Shunzan Kaiun KK

A separate Port State Control exam conducted in Kalama onboard the 2000-built Amber L, a 47,282 dwt, 609-foot bulk carrier, identified several safety discrepancies. Inspectors found cooling water leaking from the main engine and multiple issues with the vessel's steering system.

The ship is managed by Athens based Karlog Shipping.