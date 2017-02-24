VT Halter Marine appoints Robert A. Socha as Senior VP

FEBRUARY 24, 2017 — VT Halter Marine, Inc. has appointed Robert A. Socha as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Estimating.

In this role, Mr. Socha is responsible for the company's overall management and leadership of the company's Business Development and Estimating Departments. He will work closely with other corporate functions, including Departments of Engineering, Production Control, Production and Purchasing Departments to offer solutions from design services through build strategy and construction program.

"Robert's thirty plus years as a senior level executive in business development and marketing as well as his experience in the offshore, shipbuilding, engineering and construction industries will be a great asset to VT Halter Marine," said Paul Albert, CEO. "We're very excited to have him join our team."

Mr. Socha has over thirty years of experience as a senior level executive in domestic and international sales, marketing, business development, public relations as well as deep industry knowledge of the offshore and inland shipbuilding, engineering/construction industries.

He has worked as Vice President at Mid-Gulf Shipping Company, Baker Marine Solutions and as Executive Vice President at Bollinger Shipyards in Louisiana. He also has previous experience as Assistant Division Manager at Tidewater Inc., North America and International Divisions.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Sam Houston State University.