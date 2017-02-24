Fire breaks out on U.S.-flag car carrier

FEBRUARY 24, 2017 — At around 3:45 am today local time, the U.K. Maritime and Coastguard Agency was notified of a fire on board the U.S.-flag car carrier Honor in the English Channel whilst it was on route to Baltimore from Southampton.

Built in 1996, the 190.9 m vessel is owned by Woodcliff Lake, NJ, headquartered American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier (ARC).

The U.K. Coastguard reports that the vessel's fixed firefighting systems were used to attack the fire and the cargo space has been sealed. The ship's crew continue to monitor the cargo area.

The ship has full maneuverability and has turned back towards Southampton, where it is planned to anchor to the South East of the Isle of Wight.

U.K. Coastguard is monitoring the situation closely and the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has been notified of the incident. A Fire and Rescue Marine Response team is to be airlifted on board the vessel by the U.K .Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lee on Solent to further investigate the fire damage and determine whether or not it is safe for the vessel to return to Southampton Port.

In addition, a pilot from Southampton Port and a MCA Marine Casualty Officer will be sent to the vessel to assist the assessment process prior to the vessel being allowed to return to Southampton.

Andy Jenkins, Commander for the U.K. Coastguard said: "The 21 crew are still on board the vessel and they are safe and well. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as it develops."