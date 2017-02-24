Vigor to build two more S.F. ferries

Vigor has been contracted to build a total of four 400-passenger ferries for WETA.

FEBRUARY 24, 2017—Portland, OR-based shipbuilder Vigor was recently awarded a contract to build two additional all-aluminum, 400-passenger ferries for the Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) in San Francisco, CA. They will be the third and fourth ferries that Vigor will have built for WETA. The newest hulls will be constructed at Vigor Ballard (formerly Kvichak) near Seattle, WA, and the superstructure at Vigor’s Harbor Island shipyard.

Vigor was awarded a contract to build the two previous ferries in early 2015. “In the spring of 2015, Vigor began construction on the first two WETA ferries in this class,” says Tim Kolb, General Manager of Vigor Ballard. “It’s an efficient design and very environmentally friendly. We’re extremely pleased to extend our partnership with WETA for two more vessels.”

Designed by Incat Crowther, Australia, the 135 ft x 38 ft all-aluminum catamarans will feature MTU 12V4000 M64 EPA Tier III engines rated 1,875 hp at 1,800 rev/min coupled with ZF 7600 reduction gears as the propulsion system. In order to meet EPA emission regulations, the ferries will also have exhaust after treatment systems.

“The four Vigor vessels will play critical roles in maintaining service reliability in WETA’s planned expansion of ferry service on the San Francisco Bay,” says Nina Rannells, WETA Executive Director. “Vigor has been a strong partner in our ongoing fleet renewal process. We look forward to continuing the relationship.”