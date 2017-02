A U.K. Coastguard search and rescue helicopter transferred assessment teams from Hampshire Fire, Southampton Port and the MCA to the vessel prior to berthing in Southampton.

FEBRUARY 26 — The U.K. Maritime and Coastguard Agency reports that the U.S.flag car carrier Honor is now safe and alongside in Southampton Port where she will remain over the weekend in a stable condition. The crew are safe and well.

The vessel reported an on board fire at 3.45 a.m. Friday morning when in the English Channel while on route to Baltimore from Southampton (see earlier story).