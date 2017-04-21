Vigor wins $7.7 million MSC contract

APRIL 21, 2017 — Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, is being awarded a $7,778,751 firm-fixed-price contract for a 55 calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry docking of USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $8,234,616.

Work will include general services; clean and gas free tanks; rafting of tanks; ultrasonic thickness gauging of steel throughout the vessel; aft mooring deck steel deck replacement; central fresh water steel deck replacement; fan room bulkhead steel replacement; marine sanitation device holding tank bolting ring replacement; annual lifeboat recertification; annual inspection and overhaul of the firefighting system; replacement of the sliding block sprockets and lower pillow block bearings; drydocking items such as hull painting and free board painting; stern tube seal overhaul; controllable pitch propeller system overhaul; remove both port and starboard tail shafts and re-centralize the port shaft; Cathelco marine growth inhibitor anode replacement; cathodic protection system maintenance; American Bureau of Shipping and Coast Guard annuals and certificate of inspection renewal.

Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 7, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,778,751 are being obligated.

Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-17-C-4005).