Port State Control without paper comes a little closer

APRIL 24, 2017 — In another step on the road to maritime digitalization, three leading maritime countries have signed an agreement intended to make more states migrate from paper certificates to digital certificates. ​

The Danish Maritime Authority has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the maritime authorities in Singapore and Norway. Signed during Singapore Maritime Week, the MoU establishes the basis for the three countries' efforts to spread the use of digital certificates.

Danish Maritime Authority Director General Andreas Nordseth said "It is an important step that Norway, Singapore and Denmark – three major shipping nations – join forces to spread digital certificates. Cooperation makes it easier for us to promote the use of digital certificates and make more countries enter upon the digital course."

"E-certificates are merely the tip of the iceberg. The certificates as such are only the beginning," said Mr. Northseth. "The next step will be for the authorities to exchange and inspect certificates via each others' databases rather than to do so on board the ships."

This will drastically reduce the time spent by Port State Control officers checking documents on board ships in ports all over the world.