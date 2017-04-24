Thun Tankers orders IMO II quartet at Chinese shipyard

APRIL 24, 2017 — Thun Tankers, part of the Gothia Tanker Alliance, has ordered four 17,500 dwt IMO II product/chemical tankers to be built at Avic Dingheng Shipbuilding Ltd in China.

Furetank Chartering, responsible for the intermediate size segment in the Gothia Tanker Alliance, will commercially manage the vessels.

The Erik Thun Group has a long history of building efficient high quality vessels. It says that the vessels will be "built to the absolute latest design," and are expected to be delivered from the shipyard between April 2019 and January 2020.

Furetank Rederi AB, Thun Tankers and Rederi AB Älvtank have previously ordered a total of six 16,300 dwt, LNG fueled, intermediate tankers with LNG propulsion that are currently under constructionz at Avic Dingheng.

The Erik Thun Group has a total of eleven newbuildings on order. In addition to five intermediate tankers, Thun has contracted four 8,000 dwt coastal tankers at Sheepswerf Ferus Smit in the Netherlands with delivery in 2018-2021. Thun are also building two ice classed dry cargo ships at the same shipyard with delivery later this year.