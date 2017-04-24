Swiftships gets $27.4 million mod to Iraq contract

APRIL 24, 2017 — Swiftships LLC is being awarded a $27,402,593 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-4217) for the accomplishment of continuous lifecycle support for the Iraqi Navy.

The Morgan City, LA, shipbuilder will provide technical expertise in preventative and planned maintenance, emergent repairs and platform overhaul support services for Iraqi patrol boats, offshore vessels, and defender boats.

Work will be performed on Umm Qasr Naval Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed by March 2018. Foreign military financing funding in the amount of $27,402,593 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4(b)(1).

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.