NASSCO gets another $7.9 million for LCS work

APRIL 25, 2017 — General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. (NASSCO), San Diego, CA, has been awarded a $7,973,506 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, award-fee contract (N00024-15-C-4313) for option period two of the sustainment execution contract in support of the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) program.

This contract includes planned maintenance, facilities maintenance, administration and engineering services support, and travel in support of the planning and execution of depot-level maintenance, alterations, and modifications that update and improve the LCS ships' military and technical capabilities.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by May 2017.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,973,506 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.