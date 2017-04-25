UPDATE: Second death in bulker explosion

APRIL 25, 2017 — A second crew member has died as a result of yesterday's explosion on board the Marshall Islands flagged, Slovenian owned bulk carrier Tamar (see earlier story)

In an update issued this morning, the Coast Guard says that the captain of the Tamar reported the second death at approximately 7:45 p.m., Monday,

The New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing pararescuers arrived on board the Tamar at about 9:30 p.m., after deploying from their HC-130 with two small boats and advanced life-saving equipment. They are staying with the ship until higher medical authority can take over care of the injured crew.

The Portuguese Coast Guard was scheduled to launch a helicopter and pick up the injured crew members and bring them to Ponta Delgada. They are expected to be within range of the Azores, Portugal within 24 hours.