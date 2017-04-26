Hyundai Heavy sees order intake surge

APRIL 26, 2017 — South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group, the world's largest shipbuilding group, reports that it booked orders for 39 ships worth $2.3 billion in the January – April period, its largest order intake for the comparable period in three years.

HHI Group won orders 18 ships worth $900 million in April alone. The April orders include options that, if exercised, could bring total orders booked in the month to 31 ships worth $1.5 billion.]

Additionally, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is reported as now in the final negotiating stage for additional three ships and sister shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for two more vessels. Other shipbuilding inquiries are being received and HHI Group expects more orders to come in May and afterwards.

An official from HHI said, "With our new orders improving this year, we are receiving shipbuilding inquires doubled over the last year's comparable period. With our competitive edge on green shipbuilding technology and fiscal health, we will continue to exert efforts to win more orders."