Saab contracts Polish yard to build ship platform for SIGINT vessel

APRIL 26, 2017 — Saab has selected the Nauta Shiprepair Yard Gdynia, Poland, to build the ship platform for a special purpose Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) vessel for the Swedish Navy that it is to design, construction and deliver to the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) under a contract announced earlier this month (see earlier story).

The ship platform will be constructed, launched and tested at the Polish shipyard. It will then sail to Saab's shipyard in Karlskrona, Sweden for fitting of the signal intelligence equipment and final Sea Acceptance Test (SAT).

Saab says that Nauta has a long experience of shipbuilding and represents a good strategic and geographic fit for Saab's business expansion in the naval domain. The contract is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Saab and Nauta's parent, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), the biggest Polish defense company, which was signed in October 2016.

"For the Nauta Shiprepair Yard participation in construction of this ship will represent an opportunity for further dynamic growth by increasing our shipbuilding portfolio, not only on the domestic arena," says Slawomir Latos, the shipyard's chairman. "At Nauta we have access to a skilled workforce, needed infrastructure and have accumulated long term experience in maritime projects. We are a company which is experiencing dynamic growth, places emphasis on innovation, and has forged ahead with adoption of new technology – we are very well prepared to participate in a project like the production of a special purpose vessel."

"I am very pleased how we have turned the initial intentions in the MoU into a tangible business with PGZ. Special Purpose Ships of this kind require both high availability and reliability. In Nauta we have found a partner who can contribute in delivering a modern solution to our customer," says Gunnar Wieslander, head of Saab business area Kockums.