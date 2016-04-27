Becker reports continued Asian market successes

APRIL 27, 2016 — Hamburg, Germany, headquartered Becker Marine Systems says that, despite the on-going crisis in the shipbuilding industry, it is continuing its successful entry into Asian markets.

It is opening a branch office in Kobe, Japan, and has formed a manufacturing partnership for producing containership rudders with Murakami Iron Works.

Asian successes for Becker include delivery of the largest flap rudder in the world. The order from Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea for delivery of the rudders and energy-saving solutions for two 19,200 TEU MSC posed the challenge of combining excellent maneuverability with the best-possible performance. To meet these tough requirements, a hydrodynamically optimized solution was developed: a Becker Performance Package comprising a Becker Flap Rudder Twisted and an energy-saving Becker Mewis Duct Twisted.

At a height of over 10 meters and a weight of approximately 300 tons, the 78.5 sq., high-performance rudder was a particularly challenging task in terms of both design and production.

In the new generation of ultra large containerships, maneuverability while navigating slowly through the Suez Canal or on the River Elbe, is a continuing challenge for th ship's crew.

However, says Becker, with the new high-performance rudder, the 400-meter long ship is able to undertake the most difficult maneuvers, no matter whether moving slowly or quickly.

Special forged steels with high yield strength are used for components under heavy load, such as the trunk and shaft.

Thanks to the use of special coatings and low-wear bearing materials, the rudder also meets the latest environmental standards as well as USCG requirements.

The Becker Performance Package not only improves safety, it also reduces fuel consumption.

Becker Marine Systems says it is thus making a significant contribution towards fulfilling the complex technical requirements of a modern 19,200 TEU containership.

Becker Mewis Duct, Twisted