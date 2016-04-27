Gondan launches first SOV to be built in Spain

Vessel is first of two ordered by Østensjø Rederi

APRIL 27, 2016 — Spain's Gondan Shipbuilders reports that its Figueras, Asturias, shipyard has launched the first offshore wind SOV (Service Operation Vessel) to be built in Spain.

The event was attended by representatives from the Norwegian shipowner Østensjø Rederi and from the charterer, Dong Energy.

The 81.10 m long and 17.0 m beam vessel is the first of two Rolls-Royce UT540 WP design SOVs that Gondan is building for Østensjø Rederi.

Both will be equipped with a 23.m long Uptime 23 m heave-compensated "walk-to- work" gangway, a cutting edge 3D compensated crane and a CTV landing system with bunkering facility.

In addition to the gangway, an on-board-fitted 11 m daughter craft will allow the safe transfer of maintenance technicians to the offshore wind turbines.