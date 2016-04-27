Horizon delivers towboat with retractable pilot house

APRIL 27, 2016 — Horizon Shipbuilding, Inc., Bayou La Batre, AL, has delivered the M/V Victoria Pasentine, a 120' towboat with a retractable pilot house, to its home port of New Orleans, LA. It is the twentieth vessel delivered to Florida Marine Transporters by Horizon.

The 387 gt all-steel construction vessel measures 120' LOA x 35'x 11'-6" and has an ABS Load Line Certificate to operate in the waters between Chicago to Burns Harbor for fair weather voyages. With the house fully retracted, the maximum air draft is 17'-8". It is also outfitted for service in certain areas restricted to overhead clearances and draft limitation. Sleeping accommodations and facilities are provided for eight persons and sound dampening systems have been implemented throughout the main deck house.

The vessel is powered by two CAT 3512 engines rated at 2,011 HP each at 1,600 RPM with Twin Disc gears. The boat is outfitted with two 175 kW Tier 3 John Deer 6090 Gensets 460 V

The Project Manager for the build of the M/V Victoria Pasentine, Mr.Terry Freeman, managed the construction of the vessel. He and his team completed the build on schedule for longtime customer, Florida Marine Transporters (FMT).

"Once again our team of skilled craftsman showed unparalleled professionalism and dedication with regard to the building and delivery of this vessel," said Mr. Freeman. "On behalf of the Horizon team I would like to thank our vendors such as: Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics who supplied the lift system and associated components for the pilot house, EMI, which has handled the steering and machinery alarm systems for every boat and Kern Martin Services which has done the interior package for all of our FMT builds. All have made up an exceptional team and been an integral part of successful, on time delivery of this vessel. Construction was completed and delivered on April 11, 2017."

Horizon and Mandeville, LA, headquartered Florida Marine Transporters (FMC) have been doing business together for nine years.

"It has truly been an honor to be involved in the construction of these great boats and to be able to develop relationships with such fine people," said Travis Short, President of Horizon Shipbuilding. "Anyone who has done business with Dennis Pasentine knows that it's about relationships as much as it is about business. Our successes were due in large part to FMT New Construction Manager Jeff Brumfield, FMT Customer Representative Rusty Zeller, John Gilbert & Assoc., Kern Martin, Stone Constructors and Insulation, Beir Radio, along with many others. I would like to thank our great Horizon craftsmen, who worked to meet all specifications and deadlines on these projects."

Jeff Brumfield of FMT said, "Horizon Shipbuilding has proven itself to be an excellent partner in assisting in the design and overall construction of the most powerful new vessels in our fleet."