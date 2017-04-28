Bourbon to moor France's first floating offshore wind turbine

APRIL 28, 2017 — Paris-headquartered offshore services giant Bourbon has been awarded a contract for the mooring installation of FLOATGEN, the first floating wind turbine in France. Designed by Ideol, it is currently under construction at Saint-Nazaire port by Bouygues Travaux Publics

The mooring installation will take place during summer 2017 based on a method jointly established by Bourbon and Ideol's engineering teams in collaboration with the Ecole Centrale de Nantes. The wind turbine will be installed at the SEM-REV site near Le Croisic, France, by the end of the year.

Bourbon's Subsea Services team will be responsible for the project management, mooring installation and engineering, bringing a wealth of experience in mooring operations. An AHTS (Anchor Handling Tug Supply) vessel and ROVs will be used for the pre-tensioning of the mooring system.

"This project demonstrates Bourbon teams' commitment to offer integrated solutions in all offshore and subsea marine services areas and work towards the development of tomorrow's energy resources. We are proud to be part of this project and to support the Centrale Nantes' team at SEM-REV,, said Patrick Belenfant, Bourbon's Senior VP Subsea Services.