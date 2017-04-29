Military Sealift Command awards Guam ship repair contract

APRIL 29, 2017 — Cabras Marine Corp., Piti, Guam (N3220517D4904); Guam Shipyard, Agat, Guam (N3220517D4905); and Seafix Inc., Tamuning, Guam (N3220517D4906), are being awarded a not-to-exceed $18,095,000 combined indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for a one-year requirement to provide ship repair services to Military Sealift Command, the Navy, as well as the Coast Guard on the island of Guam.

Services will include pier side ship general ship repair services. The contract includes option years which, if exercised, would bring the total contract maximum value to $96,068,812.

Work will be performed on Naval Base Guam on the island of Guam, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2018.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,500 are being obligated at the time of award to support the guaranteed minimum amount of $3,500 for each contractor.

This contract was competitively procured, with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received.

The Navy's Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.