Lamprell delivers final jack-up in nine rig series

APRIL 30, 2017 — United Arab Emirates based Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) has delivered the Al Lulu, the final jack-up drilling rig in a series of nine for Abu Dhabi's National Drilling Company (NDC), within budget and as scheduled.

The contract for the Al Lulu rig was awarded in April 2015, one of only three rig orders awarded that year. All nine rigs have been designed to the Cameron LeTourneau Super 116E (Enhanced) Class design.

Completion and delivery of the jack-up rig was marked at an inauguration ceremony held at Lamprell's Hamriyah,UAE, shipyard on April 27 April and the rig will depart to its drilling location in Abu Dhabi shortly.

Al Lulu is the 21st 116E jack-up drilling unit that Lamprell has delivered since its listing in 2006 and its 28th jack-up drilling rig in total.

"NDC continuously upgrades its capabilities to deliver top tier, diversified, and sustainable drilling services, at competitive cost to our clients across the ADNOC group of companies," said NDC CEO Abdalla Saeed Al Suwaidi. "These rigs are equipped with innovative technology including joy stick operated cyber chairs with integrated equipment consoles for the rig operators and are designed to suit the specific needs of Abu Dhabi. Their flexibility caters to the wide-range of drilling operation requirements of our clients, which enables greater efficiency and helps further improve the profitability of ADNOC Group companies."

"This is the third major delivery of its kind for Lamprell this year and the second rig to NDC, a client with whom we have had a strong and successful partnership for many years," said Lamprell CEO Christopher McDonald. "The series of nine rigs were all built at Lamprell's facilities in the UAE, for use in the UAE and we are proud of this noteworthy achievement. This successful project delivery would not have taken place without close teamwork and the strong relationship, lasting almost a decade, between Lamprell and NDC. We thank NDC for their business and their trust in Lamprell's capabilities and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship and working with NDC in the future."