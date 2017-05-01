Lasse Petterson assumes CEO role at dredging giant

MAY 1, 2017 — Lasse Petterson today assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the U.S.

Mr. Pettersen's selection to be the company's CEO was announced last December, when he joined the Great Lakes board. At that time it was announced he would assume the CEO role on acceptance of his application for U.S. citizenship, as required by the Jones Act,

Mr. Petterson served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President at Chicago Bridge and Iron (CB&I) from 2009 to 2013. Reporting directly to the CEO, he was responsible for all of CB&I's engineering, procurement and construction project operations and sales. Prior to joining Great Lakes, he had been serving as a private consultant to clients in the oil & gas sector.

Prior to CB&I, Mr. Petterson was CEO of bulker operator Gearbulk, Ltd. and also President and COO of AMEC Americas, a subsidiary of AMEC plcPrior to joining AMEC, Mr. Petterson served in various executive and operational positions for Aker Maritime, Inc., the deepwater division of Aker Maritime ASA of Norway, over the course of 20 years. He spent the first nine years of his career in various positions at Norwegian Contractors, an offshore oil & gas platform contractor.

Mr. Petterson holds both master's and bachelor's degrees from the Norwegian University of Technology.