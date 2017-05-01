ABS partners with Hanjin on 25,000 cu.m FSRU concept

MAY 1, 2017 — Classification society ABS reports that it has been working with Korean shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Co., Ltd. (HHIC) as it completed a new Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) design concept,

The smaller, 25,000 cu.m, design concept incorporates four type C cargo tanks to simplify the transfer of gas to the storage terminal. ABS provided safety guidance and advice on regulatory compliance throughout concept development. In reviewing the new design, ABS applied its latest safety standards and confirmed that the conceptual design meets applicable class requirements.

"Industry is exploring options for getting gas to new and expanding markets," says ABS Vice President for Global Gas Solutions Patrick Janssens. "As a technology leader, ABS is working with innovators who are looking more closely at FSRUs as a flexible and efficient gas delivery solution."

"Partnering with ABS and leveraging its knowledge and experience in LNG regasification helped us prove the feasibility of the concept and better understand the safety implications throughout development of the design," says HHIC Executive Managing Director Moon-Tae Yoon. "This project is an important milestone for HHIC, and this type of asset will serve a critical need in markets that are looking for efficient ways to get gas."