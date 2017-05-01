Harvey Gulf takes delivery of fourth LNG fueled OSV

MAY 1, 2017 — New Orleans, LA, headquartered Harvey Gulf International Marine has accepted delivery of its fourth LNG-fueled offshore supply vessel, the M/V Harvey Freedom.

Built at Harley Gulf owned Gulf Coast Shipyard Group, Gulfport, MS, the vessel measures 310' x 64' x 24.5', is U.S.-flagged Subchapter I and L, SOLAS compliant and capable of carrying 253,000 USG of fuel oil, 18,000 bbls of liquid mud, 1,600 bbls of methanol, 10,250 cu.ft of dry cement and 78,000 USG of LNG fuel.

In addition to being powered by cleaner burning natural gas, the vessel, like her sister ships is "ENVIRO+, Green Passport" certified by ABS, making the vessels the most environmental friendly OSV's in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Harvey Freedom will be based out of Port Fourchon, LA and will immediately begin a five-year charter with a major oil and gas company.

Mr. Shane Guidry, Chairman and CEO of Harvey Gulf, said, "The delivery of the Harvey Freedom and commencement of her five-year charter shows Harvey Gulf's continued commitment to the environment and the success of LNG power in our industry."