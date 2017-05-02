Vane Brothers adds two newbuilds to fleet

MAY 2, 2017 — Vane Brothers, Baltimore, MD, recently added two newly constructed vessels to its growing fleet: the 4,200-horsepower tugboat Philadelphia and the purpose-­‐built asphalt barge Double Skin 510A.

Primarily tasked with towing petroleum barges engaged in the North Atlantic coastwise trade, the Philadelphia is the fifth of eight 4,200-horsepower, model bow tug boats built for Vane Brothers by St. Johns Ship Building in Palatka, FL. The first in the series, the Elizabeth Anne, was delivered in January 2016, while the sixth], the New York, is scheduled forcompletion this summer.

The DS-510A, with a 53,000-barrel cargo capacity, is the second newbuild asphalt barge delivered to Vane Brothers by the Conrad Deepwater South shipyard in Amelia,LA.The first was the DS-509 A, which was put into service in July 2015.

"Vane Brothers' New Vessel Construction Program is a commitment we keep to our customers and our mariners to invest in the safest, most modern and efficient fleet," says Vane Brothers President C.DuffHughes."We remain very pleased with the quality of tugboats coming out of St.Johns Ship Building and the barges being built by Conrad."

Designed by Entech Designs, LLC, the Philadelphia measures 100 feet long with a 34-foot beam and 13-foot draft. Her two Caterpillar 3516 Tier 3 ("A" Rated) engines, each develop 2,100 horsepower at 1,600 rpm. Two John Deere PowerTech 4045, 99 kW generators deliver service power to the boat; a third JohnDeere 4045 drives the Intercontinental DD200 towing winch.

All Elizabeth Anne Class tugs feature SIMRAD Electronics package installed by Rhodes Electronics.

Comfortable accommodations are provided for up to seven crew members.

With an overall length of 361 feet (110.03 m) and a 62-foot (18.9m) beam, the DS-510A double-hull tank barge has a sophisticated thermal heating system that keeps asphalt at approximately 300 degrees Fahrenheit so that thehighlyviscous liquid flows more easily.

The DS-510 A operates at a pumpingrate of 8,000 bbl/h with a loading rate of 10,000 bbl/h.

Along with transporting asphalt, the barge is generally suited for moving heavy oil products.

Double Skin 510 A