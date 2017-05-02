New Water Bus wows Damen guests

Comments at Water Bus demo included "Wow, it's so fast" and how quiet the composites-built vessel was nderway

MAY 2, 2017 — Damen Shipyards recently demonstrated its next generation composite Water Bus, the 240, at an event held at its headquarters in Gorinchem, the Netherlands.

Reactions from the guests included comments such as "wow, it's fast", "it's so spacious" and "I really like the panoramic windows." Other favorable were made on the high maneuverability, the comfortable seating, the high standard of the interior and quietness underway. The vessel's modular construction, which allows the midsection to be of varying lengths, was also much commented on.

Built from FRP (fiber reinforced polymer) the new water bus will offer operators reduced fuel consumption, less maintenance, no corrosion or fatigue problems, and a durable structure.

Passengers will enjoy journeys at speeds of up to 21 knots that are safe, quiet and with minimal vibration. The Water Bus design is available in versions from 16-24 m, capable of carrying from 20 to 120 passengers.

Designed as a slender catamaran, the Water Bus series is well suited for regular, intensive commuting operations on busy waterways. Its high maneuverability via a simple joystick control brings added safety on congested waterways, while the twin hulls produce extremely low volumes of wash, boosting fuel efficiency and minimizing impact on other vessels.

Passengers benefit from a spacious boarding platform and can enjoy unimpeded, panoramic views of their surroundings.

The vessel can be easily adapted to specific customer requirements , with configurations are available ranging from commuting and shuttle to sightseeing and dinner cruising.

The high-quality vacuum infusion build process is both fast to execute and exceptionally strong, and power is provided by twin, forward facing, double-screw podded propulsion units with underwater exhausts to further cut down on noise and vibration.

The Water Bus series will be built at Damen's specialist composite facility at Damen Shipyards Antalya, in Turkey, with fast delivery times possible due to the construction methods and materials.

Jelle Meindertsma, Damen Sales Manager Benelux, commented: "The seasonal impact on demand for passenger transport by water is well known, and with the summer ahead of us our first Water Bus 2407 is already getting plenty of interest. Meanwhile a second unit is under construction in Antalya."