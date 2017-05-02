The Shearer Group, Inc. adds to its team

MAY 2, 2017 – Kyle Curtis has joined The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI), Houston.

Mr. Curtis has joined the naval architecture, marine engineering & marine surveying firm as a naval architect.

Prior to joining TSGI, Mr. Curtis worked for Versabar in Houston, as a marine engineer and a structural engineer.

He received a B.S. in Ocean Engineering from Texas A&M University where he also received the Dean's Honor Award and participated as the Treasurer of the Ocean Engineering Society.

The Shearer Group, Inc. is a leader in the design of inland towboats and barges with a long history of providing naval architecture and marine engineering services to the marine industry, with a focus on the inland sector.