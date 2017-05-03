Dual-fuel engine family gets EPA emissions certification

MAY 3, 2017 — Wärtsilä's 34DF dual-fuel engine family has been awarded model year 2017 certification of emissions compliance by the U.S, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA Tier III certification and the corresponding EIAPP certificate were both issued in March 2017. The Tier III certification of conformity covers Wärtsilä 34DF engines manufactured from the date of issue until the end of 2017.

Wärtsilä says that these are the first Category 3 Tier III certificates issued by the EPA to any manufacturer. Category 3 relates to engines with a displacement per cylinder of greater than 30 liters.

The certification verifies that the Wärtsilä 34DF engine is fully compliant with the EPA Tier III emission standards in gas mode operation. As required by the EPA Tier III standard, the engine is equipped with a continuous nitrogen oxide (NOx) measuring and monitoring system for verifying emissions compliancy inside NOx Emission Control Areas (NECA). When sailing outside NECAs, the fuel-flexible 34DF engine can be operated with conventional marine diesel fuels if required.

"Once again Wärtsilä technology is leading the way to greater environmental sustainability and a cleaner shipping industry," says Patrik Wägar, Product Director, Medium Bore Engines, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions. "It is an honor for the company to be the first to be awarded this important EPA certification."

The Wärtsilä 34DF engine

The 34DF engine features advanced dual-fuel technology and high efficiency, and its success is evidenced by the more than 300 engines delivered globally. For marine applications, it is manufactured in configurations from 6 to 16 cylinders covering a power range of 2,880 – 8,000 kW. Based on the well proven and reliable Wärtsilä 32 diesel engine introduced in the mid-1990s, the Wärtsilä 34DF's fuel flexibility means that the engine can be optimized for constant speed generating sets, as well as variable speed mechanical drives for main engine applications.

A 6-cylinder in-line Wärtsilä 34DF engine