Finnish multipurpose corvette program move ahead

MAY 3, 2017 — Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) has been awarded an EUR 7.5 million contract by the Finnish Defense Forces' Logistics Command to design four multirole corvettes for Finland's Squadron 2020 project.

The design contract follows on from a Memorandum of Understanding t signed by the Defence Forces and RMC in September 2016.

The Defense Forces' Logistics Command says that RMC is well-qualified to design vessels of a high standard in cooperation with the Finnish Defense Forces. The design process included in the contract further defines the vessel concept and produces the basic design material which is required for manufacturing the vessels.

The contract to actually construct the vessels is scheduled to be signed in the course of 2018.

During the design process of the vessels the following capabilities and possibilities are to be taken into account; the capability for surface warfare operations, the capability of naval mine warfare, anti-submarine warfare capability, command and control capabilities and the capability of staying at sea for a prolonged time in all weather and ice conditions.