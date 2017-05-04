Kongsberg solution chosen for LNG fueled research ship

MAY 4, 2017 — Kongsberg has signed a contract with German shipbuilder Fassmer for the delivery of a technical solution for the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) research vessel Atair II.

Ordered in November last year and set for delivery from the shipyard in 2020, Atair II will be the world's first government owned LNG fueled research vessel, and the first newbuild to use Kongsberg's Integrated Research Vessel Concept, which will unite operational hydrographic and energy functions on board, facilitating seamless information sharing, enhanced efficiency and long-term life cycle benefits.

Kongsberg's Integrated Vessel Concept for research vessels delivers a fully integrated operator environment, equipped with high level acoustic data acquisition dynamic positioning, propulsion control, navigation and vessel automation. The concept delivers the tools needed to meet the most demanding research goals combined with flexible, intelligent energy management and propulsion solutions.

Kongsberg with its sub suppliers will provide all electrical systems, telecom systems, propulsion motor, cables and installation as a full engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract.

"Kongsberg Integrated Vessel Concepts are a brand-new approach to vessel design and building that leverage the power of integration between disparate systems to produce gains in operational efficiency and reduced life-cycle costs across the board," said Brynjulv Standal, VP Global Sales & Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime. "With concepts designed for specific ship types, our Integrated Vessel Concepts portfolio represents the cutting-edge of marine technology and engineering. We are delighted to work with BSH and Fassmer Werft to bring true integration to the new Atair."