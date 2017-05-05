VT Halter starts construction of blast and paint facility

"Flow-thru" configuration will allow ship sections to be prepared, blasted, and painted completely without having to be taken outside

MAY 5, 2017 — VT Halter Marine has begun construction of a large state of the art integrated blast and paint facility that will allow the complete indoor and environmentally controlled surface preparation and final painting of ship sections prior to final erection, while ensuring particles from the facility are not released into the environment.

"In keeping with providing our customers with excellent facilities; the addition of this new facility will further enhance our capabilities and quality to be more efficient and competitive," said CEO Paul J. Albert.

The facility, located on the northeast corner of the Pascagoula, MS shipyard, will accommodate ship sections as large as 105' W x 80' L x 40' H and that weigh up to 500 tons each.

The facility's "flow-thru" configuration will allow ship sections to be prepared, blasted, and painted complete without having to be taken outside.

The independent facility consists of a large 304' x 120' main building with three side areas housing the preparation area, blast booth, small parts paint booth, large ship section paint booth, paint kitchen, and dual independent grit recovery and cleaning areas.

Located adjacent to the main building is the 135' x 50' paint storage warehouse. Designed for 24/7 operation in all weather conditions, the facility utilizes 100% LED lighting to reduce energy demands, as well as reduce its carbon footprint.

The completion of the building, contracted to Quin-Co of Eight Mile, AL, is expected by September 2017, with operational completion also expected in the early fall of 2017.