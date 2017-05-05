Nichols launches first of two tugboats for Kirby

MAY 5, 2017 — Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Freeland, WA, has launched the M/V Mount Baker, the first of two 120' x 35' x 19'-3" twin-screw tugboats for Kirby Offshore Marine (KOM). The vessel will join the Kirby Offshore fleet later this month while the sister-ship, M/V Mount Drumm will be delivered by the shipyard in November.

These vessels will be the third and fourth vessels that Nichols Brothers has delivered to Kirby Offshore in the last year.

Designed by Jensen Maritime Consultants, Seattle, WA, the vessels are fully ABS classed, including UWILD notation, and compliant with USCG Subchapter C.

The tugs are powered by two Caterpillar 3516C main engines, developing 2,447 BHP at 1.600 rpm main engines with Reintjes reduction gears turning two NautiCAN fixed pitched propellers with fixed nozzles. They also have two John Deere 6090AFM85 generators for electrical service.

Deck machinery includes one TESD-34 Markey tow winch, one CEW-60 Markey electric capstan, and one M&S Marine Solutions tow pin.