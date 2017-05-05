Sabine Surveyors approved to carry out AWO RCP audits

MAY 5, 2017 — Sabine Surveyors, Ltd. has been approved by the American Waterways Operators (AWO) to carry out audits as part of AWO's Responsible Carrier Program (RCP). The RCP, a safety management system for tugboat, towboat and barge companies, requires AWO member companies to undergo periodic management and vessel audits conducted by an independent third party.

Towing vessel operators serving the inland waterways, coasts and harbors are looking closely at their fleets to determine the best way to meet the new U.S. Coast Guard Subchapter M regulations establishing vessel safety and inspection requirements.

Vessel owners and operators can choose whether to opt for annual Coast Guard inspections or adopt a Towing Safety Management System (TSMS). AWO's RCP has been accepted by the Coast Guard as an existing safety management system that meets Subchapter M requirements.

Sabine Surveyors has a 48-year record of offering professional technical services to the marine and offshore industries,

"Our seven office locations, ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications, established quality procedure and a large staff of NAMS-CMS certified surveyors position our company to support the towing industry on a regional as well as national level," said Robert Keister, Sabine Surveyors' Manager, Compliance and Special Projects. "We value this agreement with AWO, and in conjunction with our approval from the Coast Guard, are positioned to offer the industry the highest level of tailored Subchapter M services. We will work to prove ourselves as trusted partners to AWO, its members, and the U.S. Coast Guard."

"We are pleased to add Sabine Surveyors to the pool of well-qualified, well-trained third-party auditors who can conduct RCP/TSMS audits," said AWO President & CEO Tom Allegretti. "The facilitation of member compliance with Subchapter M, and the elevation of safety and environmental stewardship standards across the tugboat, towboat and barge industry, are among AWO's highest priorities. The approval of Sabine Surveyors to conduct third-party RCP audits will help ensure achievement of these goals."

Located in major U.S. port cities, Sabine Surveyors' team of experts is prepared to guide owners and operators to develop a compliance plan that meets and exceeds their individual needs.