Wartsila invests in turbocharger service capabilities

MAY 8, 2017 — Keeping turbochargers in prime condition and up to date is essential for the overall performance of an engine, says Wärtsilä, which is investing in expanding the range and availability of its turbocharger services.

A well-maintained turbocharger ensures optimized fuel economy and extends the lifetime of the equipment. Regular maintenance prevents costly damage and downtime, increasing customers' profitability.

Over 20 Wärtsilä service workshops worldwide have a full turbocharger sarvice capability to service turbochargers, enabling Wärtsilä to offer customers turbocharger services coupled with engine knowhow in flexible cooperation with other Wärtsilä service centers.

Customers can reduce their operational risk and save time by being able to overhaul the turbocharger at the same time as the engine.

The 20 specialized turbocharger service workshops are equipped with modern tools and equipment for turbocharger maintenance and are capable of performing a wide range of turbocharger service work.

Specialist certified service engineers are trained for turbocharger overhauls both at workshops and on-site.The turbocharger workshops operate in close cooperation with Wärtsilä's global service centers, providing assistance in troubleshooting, maintenance, upgrades and replacements.

In March, Wärtsilä opened its most recently renewed service workshop in Schiedam, the Netherlands. Other turbocharger workshops include Fort Lauderdale, FL; Quito, Ecuador; Gaziantep and Istanbul, Turkey; Dubai, UAE; Mumbai, India and Jakarta, Indonesia. The workshops operate flexibly with each other and other Wärtsilä service centers, allowing customers to have expert service at short notice.

In addition to the locations listed above, Wärtsilä also has turbocharger workshops in Murmansk, Russia; Rubbestadneset, Norway; Gdansk, Poland; Genova, Italy; Bermeo, Spain; Maia, Portugal; New Orleans, LA; Houston, TX; Ciudad de Carmen, Mexico; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Baku, Azerbaijan and Perth, Australia.

Similarly, turbocharger service workshops will be linked to other Wärtsilä service centers in other areas as well.

"With this investment, Wärtsilä strives to offer comprehensive services that enable the best performance of customers' assets. By offering complete turbocharger services closely coupled with the engine maintenance expertise, we can apply a holistic approach that optimises maintenance operations across the equipment. We have received good initial feedback from our customers. Our customers value our flexible one-stop-shop service model, which allows them to gain significant cost savings," says Tomas Hakala, Vice President, 4-Stroke Engine Services, Wärtsilä.