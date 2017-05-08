MAN Diesel and Turbo steps up cooperation with Mitsui

MAY 8, 2017 — MAN Diesel & Turbo reports that it has entered a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Japan's Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. that will intensify their existing, joint business activities.

The agreement was signed by Takao Tanaka, President & CEO of Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding and Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Diesel & Turbo.

"Together, we will offer a solution portfolio that is unique in today's market," said Dr. Lauber.

The two companies are longstanding partners, with multiple previous collaborations, and have now agreed to deepen mutual activities within sales, production, R&D, and EPC (engineering, procurement, construction), with the potential for other business fields to be added in the future. The common goal is to enhance mutual business opportunities in a more timely and effective fashion.

"Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding and MAN Diesel & Turbo can look back at almost a century of successful cooperation in many fields of business, for example, two- and four-stroke engines for marine and stationary applications," said Mr. Tanaka. "With this agreement, we not only consolidate these cooperative efforts, but we also extend them to include the steam turbine and compressor segment."

"Along with the ongoing implementation of our technology in power plants and marine projects, we have also agreed to set a greater focus on our joint R&D efforts," said Dr. Lauber. "Driven by the global trends of decarbonization and digitalization, markets are in transition. We want to continue to combine our strengths to offer propulsion and energy solutions that help our customers to tackle tomorrow's challenges. This will also include working more closely in the field of Floating Production Storage and Offloading systems (FPSO), as well as steam turbines and compressors – mainly for the Japanese market."

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding's relationship with MAN Diesel & Turbo started in 1926, when the companies signed a license agreement for the production and sale of two-stroke, marine, diesel engines. The company's subsidiary – Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor (BWSC) – a long-established EPC contractor, has worked closely and successfully with MAN Diesel & Turbo as a supplier of four-stroke engines for custom-designed power plants for many years.

Both companies are engaged globally in the production of various types of rotating machinery, such as compressors and turbines. Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding's product portfolio focuses primarily on such sectors as oil refineries, chemical and petro/chemical plants, steel mills, similar to MAN Diesel & Turbo. About Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding