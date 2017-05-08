UAE bulk port orders Damen ASD 2913 tug

MAY 8, 2017 — Major Middle East bulk-handling port Saqr Port, UAE, has signed a contract with the Damen Shipyards Group for the delivery of an ASD 2913 tug. The vessel will be built a short distance away at Albwardy Damen in Sharjah and will be delivered in time for the opening of the new bulk terminal at Saqr Port in mid-2018.

Saqr Port is located at the foot of the Hajar Mountains and serves the fast-growing quarry industry in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Damen’s regional sales team worked closely with Saqr Port to determine the class of tug that would be most suitable for its requirements. The need was for a vessel that is both compact and powerful, so as to be able to handle the large carriers at the new terminal and work within the confines of the harbor. At the same time, the proximity of the Hajar Mountains means that the port can experience sudden and very strong winds.

The ASD 2913 was ultimately selected due to its having all the necessary attributes, including 80 s of bollard pull within a 29-metre hull, plus high freeboard and a raised quarterdeck for safe operations in rough seas.

Alongside this latest order Albwardy Damen, until recently known as Damen Shipyards Sharjah, is also currently building three large rotor tugs and a self-propelled jack-up barge, as well as some smaller ASD tugs and cutter suction dredgers.