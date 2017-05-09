JonRie commissions new Double Drum Escort Winch

MAY 9, 2017 — JonRie Intertech, Manahawkin, NJ, has commissioned its new Container Master Series "220" Double Drum Escort Winch.

Now installed on the new Marine Towing of Tampa ASD tug Independent, the new bow winch was designed for a larger capacity rope, as can be seen from the photo.

This concept, used on the Panama Canal for many years as a redundant line tethered to the ship also acts as an Escort Bridle making the tug more stable in prop wash during long escorts.

The twin drums also afford less loading on each rope under braking. Both drums feature JonRie's Constant Tension systems.

All winches on the tug feature independent drives for each drum and JonRie's standard foot pedal for hands-free operation. Also featured on each drum is JonRie's side light with dimmer Tension read-out system. The Tension Meters also include and adjustable alarm pilot light so when a preselected tension is selected is exceeded it will alarm the master of an overload.

The winch has the capacity to spool 600' of 9" Hawser, 18 Ton line pull and a line speed of 100 FPM.



All winches have an auto abort system and a backup 24 VDC system if power is lost on the tug. All controls, soft starter and 75 HP HPU are the design and supply of JonRie.