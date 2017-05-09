VIDEO: USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on sea trials after RICOH

MAY 9, 2017 —Naval Sea Systems Command reports that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) got underway from Newport News, Virginia, May 9, departing for sea trials after completing a 49.5-month refueling complex overhaul (RCOH).

The RCOH process is performed only once during the ship's 50-year lifetime and involves upgrades to nearly every space and system on the ship.

NAVSEA says the sea trials will provide an opportunity to test comprehensive shipwide repairs and combat system modernization items worked over the duration of the overhaul.

Over the next several days, CVN 72 Sailors, shipbuilders from Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard (HII-NNS), the Navy's Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair and Naval Sea Systems Command personnel will be working side-by-side testing many of the ship's key systems and technologies.

"Our team has worked hard to get USS Abraham Lincoln ready to re-deliver to the fleet. She has undergone significant combat systems modernization and will also be the first CVN capable of accommodating the F-35C Lightning II," said Rear Adm. Brian Antonio, program executive officer for aircraft carriers. "This RCOH enables the ship to meet future missions and continued service life requirements for many years to come."